Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Police investigating after man found dead in car at Tyler Walmart

Source: Gray News Media
Source: Gray News Media(Gray News Media)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man was found dead in a car at the Walmart on State Highway 31 Thursday morning.

Andy Erbaugh with the Tyler Police Department said someone noticed a man sitting in a car at the gas pumps. The person knocked on the window to try to get his attention and got no response.

EMS personnel were called out to the scene to check on him and found that he was dead. Erbaugh said there were no signs of foul play or anything that would indicate it was a homicide. He added that it appeared as though the man was homeless and had been living in his vehicle.

A Smith County justice of the peace pronounced the man dead at the scene. Erbaugh said he didn’t know whether an autopsy had been ordered, but he added it is usually standard practice with an unattended death.

Erbaugh said they will not be releasing the man’s name until his next of kin are notified.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are (top row from left): Jason Ferrill, Richard Neisser, James Wheeler Jr., and Amanda...
4 burglary-ring suspects allegedly stole vehicles, 4-wheelers, tractors, guns in Deep East Texas area
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is asking for the public’s help in finding a parolee...
TDCJ asking public’s help in locating ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive with East Teas ties
Hayden Malone (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
UPDATE: Second victim, 5-month-old boy, dies after Gregg County wreck involving alleged drunk driver
Phoenix Lousteau, 33; her husband Stephen Lousteau, 40; and their daughters Payton Lousteau, 5,...
Parents, two daughters killed in Louisiana house fire leaving teen sibling behind
Jason Charles, 24, is in the Smith County Jail.
Charges upgraded against Tyler man accused in fatal crash

Latest News

Pictured are (top row from left): Jason Ferrill, Richard Neisser, James Wheeler Jr., and Amanda...
2 suspects in East Texas burglary ring allegedly stole property from Polk County hunting camp
Shooting investigation
San Augustine County Sheriff’s office investigating shooting, alleged home invasion
Toddler hospitalized after near-drowning in Trinity County
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Thursday’s Weather: Breezy and chilly today