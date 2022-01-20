Police investigating after man found dead in car at Tyler Walmart

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man was found dead in a car at the Walmart on State Highway 31 Thursday morning.

Andy Erbaugh with the Tyler Police Department said someone noticed a man sitting in a car at the gas pumps. The person knocked on the window to try to get his attention and got no response.

EMS personnel were called out to the scene to check on him and found that he was dead. Erbaugh said there were no signs of foul play or anything that would indicate it was a homicide. He added that it appeared as though the man was homeless and had been living in his vehicle.

A Smith County justice of the peace pronounced the man dead at the scene. Erbaugh said he didn’t know whether an autopsy had been ordered, but he added it is usually standard practice with an unattended death.

Erbaugh said they will not be releasing the man’s name until his next of kin are notified.

