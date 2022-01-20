Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

By Mark Scirto
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Numerous reports of hail have been reported to us this evening with the most significant hail being from Longview to Hallsville to Marshall. A few reports SW of Marshall indicated that the hail was nearly 2.5″ in diameter. Most of the hail reports indicated from pea size to quarter size in these areas. That is near tennis ball size. The cold front continues to move through the southernmost sections of East Texas at this time. Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected, mainly far southern areas of ETX as the cold front passes through. Within a few hours, the rain will likely end, and the cold air will continue to spill into our area dropping lows on Thursday morning into the lower 30s. Lows should then be in the 20s for Friday and Saturday mornings, then into the 30s Sunday and Monday. The sun returns Friday and will be with us through early next week. Another front on Thursday may bring a few more showers/thundershowers to ETX.

