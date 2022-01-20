Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Over 330,000 pacifiers recalled due to choking hazard

Over 330,000 FRIGG pacifiers have been recalled.
Over 330,000 FRIGG pacifiers have been recalled.(Mushie & Co/FRIGG)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Over 330,000 FRIGG silicone pacifiers have been recalled as they pose a potential choking hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

There have been about 200 reports of the nipple piece falling off of the plastic pacifier shield, posing the choking risk, but no injuries have been reported.

They came in over 40 colors with different designs and sizes.

They were sold at Amazon, TJ Maxx, and other stores from April to December 2021.

The company that makes them said customers should stop using the product immediately.

To receive a full refund, customers should submit a picture of the product to the company before throwing it away.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are (top row from left): Jason Ferrill, Richard Neisser, James Wheeler Jr., and Amanda...
4 burglary-ring suspects allegedly stole vehicles, 4-wheelers, tractors, guns in Deep East Texas area
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is asking for the public’s help in finding a parolee...
TDCJ asking public’s help in locating ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive with East Teas ties
Hayden Malone (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
UPDATE: Second victim, 5-month-old boy, dies after Gregg County wreck involving alleged drunk driver
Phoenix Lousteau, 33; her husband Stephen Lousteau, 40; and their daughters Payton Lousteau, 5,...
Parents, two daughters killed in Louisiana house fire leaving teen sibling behind
Jason Charles, 24, is in the Smith County Jail.
Charges upgraded against Tyler man accused in fatal crash

Latest News

FILE - American Airlines passenger jets prepare for departure, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, near a...
London-bound jet returns to Miami over maskless passenger
Source: KLV Staff
WEBXTRA: East Texas law enforcement agencies dealing with border deployments, need for more officers
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a photo at her office, Feb. 24,...
EXPLAINER: What’s a special grand jury and how does it work?
WEBXTRA: Police, border, need for more law enforcement officers