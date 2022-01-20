Odessa man sentenced to 17 years in prison for attempted enticement of 11-year-old girl

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An Odessa man who admitted in July he drove to Lubbock with the intention to have sex with an 11-year-old girl has been sentenced to 210 months (17.5 years) in prison.

36-year-old Andrew Jaquez pleaded guilty to count one of the indictment in July, enticement and attempted enticement of a minor.

The complaint says on July 2, 2021, a search warrant was executed at an adult female’s residence in Lubbock after a CyberTip indicated that the adult female was possibly sex trafficking a child.

The identity of the adult female and the possible child victim are known to law enforcement.

The adult female said she remembered being contacted by a number of people through Skout, a messenger app.

One of the individuals she communicated with was a man named Andrew Jaquez who lived in Odessa. He told the woman he lived by himself and worked at a car lot cleaning vehicles.

She claimed Jaquez was her boyfriend for a year or two, but they never met in person.

She told the FBI they exchanged sexually graphic images and videos of each other.

She said they broke up because he kept wanting to talk about doing sexually explicit things with children, according to the complaint.

She said she remembered telling Jaquez about her 11-year-old niece. She shared a picture of the child with Jaquez.

Jaquez asked the woman if she would allow him to be with her niece, touch her, and have sex with her. The woman said she would just go along with it, “although she really didn’t mean it.”

She told the FBI she occasionally got kicked off of Skout for a few days when she had sexually explicit conversations about kids with other individuals.

The same day the FBI served the search warrant on the adult female’s house, they took her phone and began communicating with Jaquez.

About three hours into the conversation, “Jaquez took the conversation in a sexual direction stating: ‘Daddy missed his little girl so much he hasn’t played with her cookie.’”

The FBI agent old him “my 11-year-old niece is staying with me.”

Jaquez responded with, “will you let me touch her baby?”

He then proceeded to describe what he wanted to do with the child.

The FBI agent then asked if he had ever been with someone as young.

Jaquez said once. He was staying with his friend and the friend’s sister was 13. He described the sexual acts he performed with the 13-year-old.

The FBI agent then gave Jaquez another number, saying it belonged to the 11-year-old.

He began exchanging text messages with a detective on that number. He sent a photo of his genitals and asked if he could perform sex acts on her and if she would do it in return.

He then made plans to drive to Lubbock from Odessa to have sex with the 11-year-old.

On July 7, 2021, he was arrested at the agreed upon meeting location where he thought he would be meeting the adult woman and the 11-year-old.

He admitted he sent the messages and he traveled to meet the adult woman and the child. He also admitted to law enforcement he sometimes fantasized about minors and described a time where he was communicating online and exchanging sexually explicit photographs with a 15-year-old girl.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.