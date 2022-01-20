Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:30 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Temperatures are dropping to near freezing this morning but feeling even colder because of breezy north winds.  It will be chilly and breezy all day today with mostly cloudy skies.  Winds begin to die down this evening and skies begin to clear.  Temperatures will drop into the mid 20s by early Friday morning.  Sunshine returns with clouds clearing early Friday, but temperatures will still be chilly with highs in the lower to mid 40s.  More sunshine this weekend, but still cool with a slow warm up back into the 50s by Sunday afternoon.  The next storm system brings chances for rain back to the forecast early next week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is asking for the public’s help in finding a parolee...
TDCJ asking public’s help in locating ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive with East Teas ties
Pictured are (top row from left): Jason Ferrill, Richard Neisser, James Wheeler Jr., and Amanda...
4 burglary-ring suspects allegedly stole vehicles, 4-wheelers, tractors, guns in Deep East Texas area
Hayden Malone (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
UPDATE: Second victim, 5-month-old boy, dies after Gregg County wreck involving alleged drunk driver
Phoenix Lousteau, 33; her husband Stephen Lousteau, 40; and their daughters Payton Lousteau, 5,...
Parents, two daughters killed in Louisiana house fire leaving teen sibling behind
Jason Charles, 24, is in the Smith County Jail.
Charges upgraded against Tyler man accused in fatal crash

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 1-20-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 1-20-22
Governor Abbott Activates State Operations Center Ahead Of Winter Weather In Texas
Gov. Abbott activates State Operations Center ahead of winter weather
Storminess ends by midnight...then it will be very cold for the next several days. Get Ready?
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
Storminess ends by midnight...then it will be very cold for the next several days. Get Ready?
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips