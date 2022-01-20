Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Judge denies motion to dismiss indictment against woman charged in Fort Hood soldier’s death

Cecily Aguilar and Vanessa Guillen
Cecily Aguilar and Vanessa Guillen(CNN)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A federal judge on Thursday denied a motion to dismiss the eleven count indictment against Cecily Aguilar, the woman charged in connection to the brutal killing of Fort Hood Specialist Vanessa Guillen in 2020.

Aguilar is charged as an accessory after the fact in an 11-count superseding indictment handed up by a Waco federal grand jury. The indictment charges one count of conspiracy to tamper with documents or proceedings; two counts of tampering with documents or proceedings; three counts of accessory after the fact; one count of destruction, alteration or falsification or records in a federal investigation, and four counts of false statement or representation.

Aguilar is the only person charged in connection with Guillen’s murder. She was indicted for her alleged involvement with Army Specialist Aaron Robinson in dismembering Guillen’s body before burying her remains in shallow graves along the Leon River. The morning after Guillen’s remains were found on July 1, 2020, Robinson shot himself as officers attempted to make contact with him.

Aguilar’s defense lawyers argued the eleven counts against her were too much, she was being over-charged and the indictment was ambiguous.

The attorneys argued the multiple counts of destroying evidence would hurt their client and had the potential to lead to a biased jury when the case goes to trial.

The multiple counts would also increase a maximum sentence, her attorneys argued.

Aguilar is now awaiting trial after the motion was dismissed.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after man found dead in car at Tyler Walmart
East Texas schools close due to COVID-19 resurgence
The Texas Supreme Court will consider a challenge to the state's retroactive state offender...
Tyler man indicted for pretending to be former Special Forces soldier in fraud scheme
Shannon Brown and Marlena Jackson
Gregg County Commissioner, woman plead guilty to voter fraud
Source: Gray News Media
Ben Wheeler woman allegedly leads law enforcement on chase in stolen pickup

Latest News

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Friday’s Weather: Less wind today, but still chilly
East Texas 100 Club asking for more community support
East Texas 100 Club asking for community financial support for first responders
East Texas 100 Club asking for community financial support for first responders
East Texas 100 Club asking for community financial support for first responders
With interest rates still on the rise it could be years before the housing market comes back...
Tyler realtor shares what home buyers can expect in 2022
Source: KLV Staff
East Texas law enforcement agencies dealing with border deployments, need for more officers