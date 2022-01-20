Former Odessa pastor arrested for Sexual Assault

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Aaron Shipman, was arrested by the Odessa Police Department for Sexual Abuse. Ector County Jail Records show that he has now bailed out after being held on a $60,000 surety bond.

Shipman was the head pastor at Bible Baptist Church in Odessa. The church sent CBS7 this statement:

“As a ministry, we are deeply saddened and hurt to hear of the allegations brought against Aaron Shipman. Due to the nature of the allegations, we have terminated the position of Mr. Shipman at Bible Baptist Church effective immediately. He is banned indefinitely from the property and campuses of our church. We are, and will continue to be in full cooperation with the authorities and any state officials. We are asking our staff and members not to discuss this matter further while it is pending before the courts.”

According to the arrest affidavit, the 18 year-old victim reported on January 17th of this year. Shipman had assaulted her multiple times over the past two years and had sexual intercourse with her without her consent on 3 different occasions.

The court documents say the last assault happened on Jan.16. A day before the crime was reported to Odessa Police.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim was given a SANE exam which indicated trauma.

