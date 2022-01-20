Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly Cloudy to Cloudy skies through tonight with temperatures expected to be below freezing for at least 12 hours...more over northern sections of East Texas. Therefore, we need the 4 Ps for the next several nights. People...make sure everyone is warm and aware of the cold nights ahead. Pets...make sure they are indoors or have a warm shelter to shelter in overnight. Food and Water are necessary as well. Pipes...please make sure exposed pipes are wrapped and you are dripping your indoor/outdoor faucets. Plants...make sure they are covered or brought inside so they survive the cold temperatures, tonight, Friday night and Saturday night. Skies are likely to become mostly sunny tomorrow, but temperatures remain cold. Sunny and a bit warmer on Saturday afternoon as well as Sunday afternoon. Morning low temperatures stay in the 20s through Sunday. Rain showers are expected by Monday afternoon as we prepare for another cold front on Tuesday morning. Lingering showers on Tuesday morning are expected as well. Partly to Mostly Sunny skies are expected Tuesday through Thursday with cold mornings and cool afternoons. Please stay warm.

