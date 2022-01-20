Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas Now: Wrestling legend Booker T talks new organization, Canton event

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - WWE/WCW legend Booker T joined East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler Thursday as they discussed the new wrestling promotion organization that the five-time world champion, two-time hall of famer is spearheading, Reality of Wrestling.

“We built something very, very special and it’s all about young people getting the chance to create something,” Booker T said.

Audiences can catch a Reality of Wrestling show at the Canton Civic Center on Saturday night at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

