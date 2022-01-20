Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

East Texas 100 Club asking for more community support

By Sariah Bonds
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - When a first responder dies in the line of duty, funds from the state and police department can take a while to come. The East Texas 100 Club is a foundation that provides immediate relief.

“That’s designed to provide support for first responders in East Texas who die on the line of duty. So that includes fire, police, guards, prison guards, jailers,” said Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth. “That’s the first responders. They can also go online to donate so they can join. There are annual memberships. There’s lifetime memberships so people have the option to join as well.”

The East Texas 100 Club is made up of first responders who provide immediate relief to families who have lost loved ones in the line of duty. When a first responder is killed, many times the department or state takes a while to deliver support says Carruth. The organization is asking for the public to help keep the organization going by becoming members, donating, or showing support.

In order to donate, support, or become a member, head to www.easttexas100club.org.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are (top row from left): Jason Ferrill, Richard Neisser, James Wheeler Jr., and Amanda...
4 burglary-ring suspects allegedly stole vehicles, 4-wheelers, tractors, guns in Deep East Texas area
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is asking for the public’s help in finding a parolee...
TDCJ asking public’s help in locating ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive with East Teas ties
Source: Gray News Media
Police investigating after man found dead in car at Tyler Walmart
Phoenix Lousteau, 33; her husband Stephen Lousteau, 40; and their daughters Payton Lousteau, 5,...
Parents, two daughters killed in Louisiana house fire leaving teen sibling behind
Hayden Malone (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
UPDATE: Second victim, 5-month-old boy, dies after Gregg County wreck involving alleged drunk driver

Latest News

Friday Hoop Action: Nac, Lufkin split rivalry games
Lufkin and Nacogdoches limit attendance for Friday game
Lufkin ISD hopes change in CDL test will help fill 23 bus driver vacancies
WWE/WCW legend Booker T joined East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler Thursday as they discussed the...
East Texas Now: Wrestling legend Booker T talks new organization, Canton event
Carthage ISD
Superintendent addresses heating concerns at Carthage Primary