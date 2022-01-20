East Texas 100 Club asking for more community support

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - When a first responder dies in the line of duty, funds from the state and police department can take a while to come. The East Texas 100 Club is a foundation that provides immediate relief.

“That’s designed to provide support for first responders in East Texas who die on the line of duty. So that includes fire, police, guards, prison guards, jailers,” said Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth. “That’s the first responders. They can also go online to donate so they can join. There are annual memberships. There’s lifetime memberships so people have the option to join as well.”

The East Texas 100 Club is made up of first responders who provide immediate relief to families who have lost loved ones in the line of duty. When a first responder is killed, many times the department or state takes a while to deliver support says Carruth. The organization is asking for the public to help keep the organization going by becoming members, donating, or showing support.

In order to donate, support, or become a member, head to www.easttexas100club.org.

