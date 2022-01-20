Ben Wheeler woman allegedly leads law enforcement on chase in stolen pickup

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 23-year-old woman allegedly led Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a vehicle pursuit that ended with her crashing a stolen pickup and fleeing on foot Thursday morning.

Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said the situation started when an SCSO deputy spotted a 1994 Dodge pickup that had been reported stolen in Smith County.

The deputy made a traffic stop on the truck, and the driver, a woman in her early 20s, pulled into the parking lot of the Southside Bank on State Highway 64. Christian said the woman took off and headed west on SH 64. The suspect, who was later identified as Jubei Willingham, of Ben Wheeler, went over Toll 49, turned right on County Road 413, and took a left on FM 724.

Christian said Willingham got above the speed limit during the chase and was swerving in and out of traffic. Eventually, she crashed through two barbed wire fences and wrecked the pickup. At that point, Willingham allegedly fled on foot, and an SCSO deputy arrested her after he chased her down.

Willingham, who was not hurt in the crash, was taken to the county jail. She was charged with evading arrest with a vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

