Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Approval of COVID-19 vaccine for young children may take another month, Fauci says

Dr. Anthony Fauci said some tweaks to the dosage is needed for some young children.
Dr. Anthony Fauci said some tweaks to the dosage is needed for some young children.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of five could be coming soon.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he hopes it will be available within a month but that it may take a little longer.

Fauci said the timeframe is up to the Food and Drug Administration.

He said studies show Pfizer’s dose for children six months to 24 months provided an adequate response, but that wasn’t the case for children 2 to 4 years old.

Fauci said Pfizer is still determining the correct dose, so it might take longer to get the data to the FDA.

Right now, children younger than 5 are the only group for whom the FDA has not approved a COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are (top row from left): Jason Ferrill, Richard Neisser, James Wheeler Jr., and Amanda...
4 burglary-ring suspects allegedly stole vehicles, 4-wheelers, tractors, guns in Deep East Texas area
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is asking for the public’s help in finding a parolee...
TDCJ asking public’s help in locating ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive with East Teas ties
Hayden Malone (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
UPDATE: Second victim, 5-month-old boy, dies after Gregg County wreck involving alleged drunk driver
Phoenix Lousteau, 33; her husband Stephen Lousteau, 40; and their daughters Payton Lousteau, 5,...
Parents, two daughters killed in Louisiana house fire leaving teen sibling behind
Jason Charles, 24, is in the Smith County Jail.
Charges upgraded against Tyler man accused in fatal crash

Latest News

FILE - Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI sits in St. Peter's Basilica as he attends the ceremony...
Report faults retired Pope Benedict XVI for handling of sexual abuse cases in German diocese
When he returned home, Kayden proudly wore his Superman costume and was joined by a few more...
Family calls 6-year-old a hero for saving his baby sister’s life
Pictured are (top row from left): Jason Ferrill, Richard Neisser, James Wheeler Jr., and Amanda...
2 suspects in East Texas burglary ring allegedly stole property from Polk County hunting camp
This image provided by Amazon, shows how clothing could be displayed at the company's new...
Amazon heads to the mall with prototype clothing store
FILE - Tourists ride classic convertible cars on the Malecon beside the United States Embassy...
CIA: Most ‘Havana syndrome’ cases not linked to US adversary