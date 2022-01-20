Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Adele announces Las Vegas shows postponed due to pandemic-related issues

FILE - Adele performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
FILE - Adele performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.(Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
By Fox 5 Vegas staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (FOX5/Gray News) - Adele announced on Thursday that all dates of her Las Vegas Strip residency have been rescheduled.

KVVU reports the singer shared that her show has been “absolutely destroyed” by delivery delays. In addition, she said that half of her team has COVID-19.

Adele was set to kick off her highly-anticipated residency on Friday at Caesars Palace.

In a tearful apology video posted across all of her social media pages, the singer did not share new dates. However, the posts did state that “all dates will be rescheduled. More info coming soon.”

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are (top row from left): Jason Ferrill, Richard Neisser, James Wheeler Jr., and Amanda...
4 burglary-ring suspects allegedly stole vehicles, 4-wheelers, tractors, guns in Deep East Texas area
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is asking for the public’s help in finding a parolee...
TDCJ asking public’s help in locating ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive with East Teas ties
Source: Gray News Media
Police investigating after man found dead in car at Tyler Walmart
Phoenix Lousteau, 33; her husband Stephen Lousteau, 40; and their daughters Payton Lousteau, 5,...
Parents, two daughters killed in Louisiana house fire leaving teen sibling behind
Hayden Malone (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
UPDATE: Second victim, 5-month-old boy, dies after Gregg County wreck involving alleged drunk driver

Latest News

Hawkins PD
Hawkins PD At The Border
Texas Power Feud
Texas Power Feud
Stadium Lighting
Lear Park Stadium Lights
Kenyari Sawyer said she lacked confidence before applying because she thought she wasn't smart...
Georgia teen accepted to 48 universities, earns $600K in scholarships
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office found $500,000 worth of methamphetamine inside a 2003 Ford...
Authorities find $500,000 worth of meth hidden within walls of suspicious vehicle