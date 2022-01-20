AAA Texas offers advice for safe driving in winter weather

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Winter weather is upon us and with it comes some challenging driving conditions. AAA Texas is offering guidance for how to prepare for icy or snowy roads before, and while, you’re out in the elements.

“The first thing you want to think about is just making sure your vehicle is prepared by making sure there is no debris, whether it’s ice or snow, on your vehicle. You need to be able to see out of every window, all the way around,” Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas Media Spokesperson said.

He also emphasized checking your tires and making sure they’re healthy, especially the air pressure and depth. “Under-inflated tires make it harder for you to gain traction on the roadway, take away from your fuel economy, and increase your risk for a blow out,” Armbruster said.

Once you’ve checked the weather forecast for your trip, make sure to text a loved one and let them know where you’re going, what route you’re taking, and what your estimated time of arrival is. Then, there’s just one more thing you need to do before hitting the road. Pack an emergency roadside kit and keep it in your car.

“This should include things like kitty litter or sand, water bottles and non-perishable food items, a blanket, a phone charger, and more,” said Armbruster

You can find the full list of items AAA recommends packing in your kit here.

When driving in wintry weather, it’s always a good idea to have your headlights on to increase visibility. Armbruster also recommends reducing your speed and leaving plenty of space between your car and the car in front of you.

“Allow three times the amount of space than you normally would when you’re driving,” he said.

He also advised braking gently.

“Know your brakes. Sudden braking can cause you to skid,” Armbruster said. “If you do get into a situation where you are skidding, you need to look and steer in the direction you want to go. Try to remain calm. The more you panic, the more likely you are to slam on the brakes and spin out of control.”

NEW: @TDEM has increased the readiness of the State Operations Center ahead of winter weather expected to impact large portions of Texas.

https://t.co/MmmEJ6i43b — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) January 20, 2022

The top three tips to take with you as you prepare to drive this winter, according to Armbruster are to check your tires, pack an emergency roadside kit and let someone know where you’re going before you leave.

Additional information on driving in winter conditions can be found at How to Go on Ice and Snow.

To hear more advice from Daniel Armbruster about staying safe on the roads this winter, watch the full interview below:

