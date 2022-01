What we know about the 127,828 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Texas Department of State Health Services has recently changed what statistics it reports in its daily COVID-19 updates. Previously, the state provided numbers for “active cases” as well as recoveries. As those statistics are no longer provided, this running story will now catalog the number of “confirmed cases” and deaths tallied since 2020. Increases in confirmed cases and deaths will be updated as new numbers are made available.

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - As of Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 4:20 p.m. the State of Texas recorded 127,828 confirmed cases and 5,645 deaths. All numbers are totals recorded since 2020.

ANDERSON COUNTY

6,208 confirmed cases, 216 deaths

ANGELINA COUNTY

5,971 confirmed cases, 434 deaths

CAMP COUNTY

1,588 confirmed cases, 69 deaths

CASS COUNTY

3,685 confirmed cases, 166 deaths

CHEROKEE COUNTY

2,699 confirmed cases, 230 deaths

FRANKLIN COUNTY

1,274 confirmed cases, 37 deaths

GREGG COUNTY

10,655 confirmed cases, 594 deaths

HARRISON COUNTY

6,040 confirmed cases, 196 deaths

HENDERSON COUNTY

8,408 confirmed cases, 363 deaths

HOPKINS COUNTY

4,106 confirmed cases, 156 deaths

HOUSTON COUNTY

1,971 confirmed cases, 94 deaths

JASPER COUNTY

2,868 confirmed cases, 167 deaths

MARION COUNTY

859 confirmed cases, 55 deaths

MORRIS COUNTY

1,440 confirmed cases, 58 deaths

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY

7,824 confirmed cases, 242 deaths

PANOLA COUNTY

2,281 confirmed cases, 113 deaths

POLK COUNTY

4,238 confirmed cases, 225 deaths

RAINS COUNTY

857 confirmed cases, 50 deaths

RUSK COUNTY

5,878 confirmed cases, 192 deaths

SABINE COUNTY

586 confirmed cases, 79 deaths

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY

462 confirmed cases, 38 deaths

SHELBY COUNTY

2,392 confirmed cases, 117 deaths

SMITH COUNTY

24,456 confirmed cases, 850 deaths

TITUS COUNTY

5,033 confirmed cases, 111 deaths

TRINITY COUNTY

1,609 confirmed cases, 65 deaths

TYLER COUNTY

1,484 confirmed cases, 75 deaths

UPSHUR COUNTY

3,193 confirmed cases, 161 deaths

VAN ZANDT COUNTY

5,541 confirmed cases, 243 deaths

WOOD COUNTY

4,222 confirmed cases, 249 deaths

