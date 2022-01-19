Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! We may be starting off on a muggy and warm note, but some big changes are on the way as our next cold front will begin creeping into East Texas this afternoon. Some showers have already begun to move into the area, and more widespread showers and storms will become likely later this afternoon and evening for areas south of I-20. Some storms will potentially become severe with the threat of damaging winds and pocket change sized hail. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, but the overall threat is still low. Temperatures ahead of this cold front will easily warm into the upper 60s to middle 70s but will quickly drop behind the front, with expected lows tomorrow morning ranging in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. A cold day on tap tomorrow with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Some light wintry mix/cold rain will be possible tomorrow evening in extreme Deep East Texas but impacts will remain low. You should still be wary of the potential slick spot if you drive over any overpasses/elevated roadways Thursday night. Temperatures trend well below average Friday and Saturday as each morning experiences a hard freeze in the middle 20s. Ample sunshine will help our temperatures slowly trend upward back into the middle 50s by Sunday afternoon. Clouds increase on Monday and Tuesday with a better shot at scattered showers for the area, rain we most certainly need. Please remain weather alert this afternoon and evening and be sure to have a way of receiving weather warnings.

Latest News

