Teen killed near Ore City in vehicle-pedestrian crash

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A teenage pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle Friday evening near Ore City.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, a driver was traveling east on State Highway 155 four miles west of Ore City around 6:15 p.m. Friday. The report states that Emmanuel LeBlanc, 17, of Ore City, was dressed in all black clothing when he attempted to cross the highway, failing to yield the right-of-way to the vehicle. Leblanc was struck by the vehicle and died at the scene.

