Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Teen killed near Ore City in vehicle-pedestrian crash

(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A teenage pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle Friday evening near Ore City.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, a driver was traveling east on State Highway 155 four miles west of Ore City around 6:15 p.m. Friday. The report states that Emmanuel LeBlanc, 17, of Ore City, was dressed in all black clothing when he attempted to cross the highway, failing to yield the right-of-way to the vehicle. Leblanc was struck by the vehicle and died at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Charles, 24, is in the Smith County Jail.
17-year-old Legacy High School student dies after Friday crash in Tyler
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Infant dies after two-vehicle crash in Canton
Tuesday morning Longview police tweeted out traffic alerts for two major crashes affecting East...
Longview police working two major crashes
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

Several suspects worked together to steal about 2,100 gallons of diesel from a Goodrich...
Polk County Sheriff's Office: 2,100 gallons of diesel stolen from Goodrich business
What’s in the voting rights bills being debated in Congress?
What’s in the voting rights bills being debated in Congress?
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is asking for the public’s help in finding a parolee...
TDCJ asking public’s help in locating ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive with East Teas ties
East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler spoke with former Dallas Cowboys great Michael Irvin to...
East Texas Now: Michael ‘Playmaker’ Irvin talks Cowboys’ season, playoffs