TDCJ asking public’s help in locating ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive with East Teas ties

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is asking for the public’s help in finding a parolee with East Texas ties who failed to comply with the rules of his supervision. The man, who has convictions for violent and drug-related crimes is considered “armed and dangerous.”

According to a post on the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Corey Rashad Bell, 39, was released after he served time in prison for multiple convictions. He has previously lived in Chandler and Tyler.

Bell has been convicted for unlawfully carrying a weapon in a weapon-free zone, prohibited weapons switchblade or knuckles, taking a weapon from an officer, assault of a public servant, assault causes bodily injury, assault causing bodily injury to a family member, evading arrest or detention, criminal trespass of habitation or infrastructure, failure to identify as a fugitive intent to give false information, criminal mischief, possession of marijuana, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, driving with license invalid with previous conviction or suspension.

“If you have any information about this fugitive, please contact your local law enforcement officer,” the Facebook post stated. “You may also contact the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Absconder tip line: 1-866-680-6667. All tips are anonymous.”

