Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gregg, Harrison, Panola, Rusk Counties

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for several East Texas counties Wednesday.

The warning is until 5:15 p.m. and covers Gregg, Harrison, Panola, and Rusk Counties. 1-inch diameter hail and winds to 60 MPH is possible with this storm.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for Angelina, Harrison, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, and Shelby Counties until 7 p.m.

