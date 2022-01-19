Scholarships available to caregivers, families who need respite care in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Respite care grants are now available for families and caregivers in Smith County.

Through private donations and public funding from the Area Agency on Aging, the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County is able to provide respite care grants to families.

Respite care can allow caregivers to run errands, go to appointments, or take time for themselves.

This includes in-home care and overnight breaks to ease the financial and emotional burden on caregivers.

“Forty hours is not a lot but you know, if they need at least four hours per week that could expand over ten weeks,” said Stephanie Taylor, the Alliance’s executive director. “The idea is to introduce caregiving into the home or to introduce them to memory care communities, and to help give them some time to make a plan.”

Taylor said the alliance will be able to provide up to 40 hours of in-home respite and ten days in a memory care community each year per family.

“We want to make sure that people have access to respite care. A time they can have a break. Just to do things like grocery shopping, or getting their hair cut, or going to their doctors appointments. We want to make sure that support is available to them,” she said.

