Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Polk County Sheriff's Office: 2,100 gallons of diesel stolen from Goodrich business

Several suspects worked together to steal about 2,100 gallons of diesel from a Goodrich...
Several suspects worked together to steal about 2,100 gallons of diesel from a Goodrich business. (Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)(Polk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects who stole about 2,100 gallons of diesel fuel from a Goodrich business on Jan. 15.

According to a post on the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the theft occurred in the evening hours of Jan. 15.

The next morning, the store’s manager noticed a significant fuel shortage in the night-time sales and inventory report.

“Security video showed three different 1-ton work trucks, driven by Hispanic males pulling up to a diesel pump and dispensing fuel into the trucks and additional tanks in the truck beds,” the Facebook post stated.

After Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives met with technicians with knowledge of how fuel pumps operate, they learned that the suspects were somehow able to alter the fuel pumps to dispense the diesel at a lower cost per gallon.

“If you recognize any of the attached suspects or vehicles and/or have any information in reference to this case that will help with the investigation, you may contact the Sheriff’s Office and speak to a detective, at (936) 327-6810,” the Facebook post stated.

People who wish to remain anonymous may contact Polk County Crime Stoppers at (936) 327-STOP. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Pictured is one of the one-ton work trucks used in the theft of about 2,100 gallons of diesel....
Pictured is one of the one-ton work trucks used in the theft of about 2,100 gallons of diesel. (Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)(Polk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Charles, 24, is in the Smith County Jail.
17-year-old Legacy High School student dies after Friday crash in Tyler
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Infant dies after two-vehicle crash in Canton
Tuesday morning Longview police tweeted out traffic alerts for two major crashes affecting East...
Longview police working two major crashes
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

Teen killed near Ore City in vehicle-pedestrian crash
What’s in the voting rights bills being debated in Congress?
What’s in the voting rights bills being debated in Congress?
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is asking for the public’s help in finding a parolee...
TDCJ asking public’s help in locating ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive with East Teas ties
East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler spoke with former Dallas Cowboys great Michael Irvin to...
East Texas Now: Michael ‘Playmaker’ Irvin talks Cowboys’ season, playoffs