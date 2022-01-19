Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Police looking for woman they say burglarized nail shop in Hawkins

By Bob Hallmark and Christian Terry
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - Hawkins police are searching for a woman who burglarized a city shop on Sunday, getting away with over $600.

Police Chief Manfred Gilow says the Nail Shop on FM 14, near Hawkins schools, was broken into around 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Surveillance video shows a woman getting out of her car and throwing a large rock through the front door window to gain entry. Once inside the woman casually searches rooms and desks for cash or valuables, taking a total of 22 minutes inside. After finding cash, she waits for traffic along FM 14 to go by before exiting and fleeing the scene.

The chief says they have positively identified the suspect as a repeat offender with a long list of criminal arrests.

