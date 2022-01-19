Marshall police asking for public’s help in IDing suspect or suspects in drive-by shooting

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall police are investigating a drive-by shooting incident that left one woman injured early Wednesday morning.

According to a press release, the City of Marshall’s Emergency Communications Center received multiple 911 calls about shots fired early Wednesday morning.

The first call came in at about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, the press release stated. No injuries were reported with that incident, which occurred in the 1200 block of East Burleson.

However, an hour later, the second report of shots fired came from the same area. This time, a woman suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her upper arm, the press release stated.

Marshall PD officers and detectives responded to the shooting and started an investigation, which is still ongoing.

“The Marshall Police Department strongly condemns the actions of the people involved in this indiscriminate gunfire in our neighborhoods,” said Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth. “We will identify and charge everyone that our investigation identifies as being involved in this reckless and dangerous type of activity which places our citizens in danger.”

Anyone with any information about the suspect or suspects and/or their motives is urged to call the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4575. People who prefer to remain anonymous may submit a tip to Crimestoppers at (903) 935-9969.

“We must work together as a community to put a stop to this type of senseless violence,” Carruth said.

