Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Marshall police asking for public’s help in IDing suspect or suspects in drive-by shooting

Police lights
Police lights(Gray News)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall police are investigating a drive-by shooting incident that left one woman injured early Wednesday morning.

According to a press release, the City of Marshall’s Emergency Communications Center received multiple 911 calls about shots fired early Wednesday morning.

The first call came in at about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, the press release stated. No injuries were reported with that incident, which occurred in the 1200 block of East Burleson.

However, an hour later, the second report of shots fired came from the same area. This time, a woman suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her upper arm, the press release stated.

Marshall PD officers and detectives responded to the shooting and started an investigation, which is still ongoing.

“The Marshall Police Department strongly condemns the actions of the people involved in this indiscriminate gunfire in our neighborhoods,” said Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth. “We will identify and charge everyone that our investigation identifies as being involved in this reckless and dangerous type of activity which places our citizens in danger.”

Anyone with any information about the suspect or suspects and/or their motives is urged to call the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4575. People who prefer to remain anonymous may submit a tip to Crimestoppers at (903) 935-9969.

“We must work together as a community to put a stop to this type of senseless violence,” Carruth said.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Charles, 24, is in the Smith County Jail.
17-year-old Legacy High School student dies after Friday crash in Tyler
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Infant dies after two-vehicle crash in Canton
Tuesday morning Longview police tweeted out traffic alerts for two major crashes affecting East...
Longview police working two major crashes
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler spoke with former Dallas Cowboys great Michael Irvin to...
East Texas Now: Michael ‘Playmaker’ Irvin talks Cowboys’ season, playoffs
East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler spoke with former Dallas Cowboys great Michael Irvin to...
East Texas Now: Michael 'Playmaker' Irvin talks Cowboys' season, playoffs
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Museum of Fine Arts’ Tiffany Jehorek about a new exhibit...
WebXtra: Longview Museum of Fine Arts celebrates Black History Month with new exhibit
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Museum of Fine Arts’ Tiffany Jehorek about a new exhibit...
WebXtra: Longview Museum of Fine Arts celebrates Black History Month with new exhibit