Last ‘JaccBoyWorld’ affiliate taken into custody during Lufkin traffic stop

Avante “King Tado” Nicholson, 20, of Lufkin, was arrested last night following a traffic stop...
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police say the last person affiliated with the “JaccBoyWorld” gang is in custody.

Avante “King Tado” Nicholson, 20, of Lufkin, was arrested Tuesday night following a traffic stop that began with a CrimeStoppers tip.

Nicholson is one of 13 JaccBoyWorld affiliates indicted in connection to numerous 2020 gang-related incidents including multiple shootings.

Around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, officers initiated a traffic stop on the white Dodge Charger Nicholson was driving. Nicholson complied with the traffic stop but police say he nervously stumbled over his words when asked his name and birthdate. He identified himself as “Jaquavous Williams.”

As one officer went to run Williams’ information, another officer noticed a semi-automatic rifle sticking out from under a blanket in the backseat. Williams was then detained. Officers found that the rifle was loaded with one round in the chamber.

According to police, further search of the vehicle uncovered 120 rounds of rifle ammo, a loaded 9mm pistol, 50 rounds of pistol ammo, an additional pistol magazine, and a large bag of latex gloves. When Williams’ information came back without a return, officers asked him again for his name and he admitted he was Nicholson.

Nicholson was then taken into custody on the first-degree felony warrant, failure to identify and unlawful carry of a weapon. He also had a warrant for assault/family violence causing bodily injury.

He remains in the Angelina County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Greta Van Susteren, Gray News Media’s chief national political analyst, chatted with East Texas...
East Texas Now: Greta Van Susteren discusses top Biden’s press conference, midterm elections
