Kilgore College offering tuition assistance for students displaced by COVID

KILGORE, Texas (KSLA) - An east Texas college wants to ensure students adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic are able to get back up on their feet — with the help of a sizable grant.

Kilgore College announced its receiving $750,000 from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board for emergency aid. The goal is to help students who may have lost a job, had to leave school, finish a degree program to make them competitive in the workforce.

Eligible students will receive up to $2,500 in tuition per semester if approved.

Those interested should tap or click here and fill out an online form as soon as possible to apply.

Students must major in one of the following degrees:

Accounting

Automotive Technology

Business Computer Office Management

Computer & Information Technology

Criminal Justice

Diesel Technology

Emergency Medical Technology & Paramedic

Fire Protection

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

Instrumentation & Electrical Technology

Nursing – ADN & LVN

Occupational Safety & Health

Process Technology

Radiologic Technology

Welding Technology

