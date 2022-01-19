Kilgore College offering tuition assistance for students displaced by COVID
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KILGORE, Texas (KSLA) - An east Texas college wants to ensure students adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic are able to get back up on their feet — with the help of a sizable grant.
Kilgore College announced its receiving $750,000 from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board for emergency aid. The goal is to help students who may have lost a job, had to leave school, finish a degree program to make them competitive in the workforce.
Eligible students will receive up to $2,500 in tuition per semester if approved.
Those interested should tap or click here and fill out an online form as soon as possible to apply.
Students must major in one of the following degrees:
- Accounting
- Automotive Technology
- Business Computer Office Management
- Computer & Information Technology
- Criminal Justice
- Diesel Technology
- Emergency Medical Technology & Paramedic
- Fire Protection
- Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC)
- Instrumentation & Electrical Technology
- Nursing – ADN & LVN
- Occupational Safety & Health
- Process Technology
- Radiologic Technology
- Welding Technology
