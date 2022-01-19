Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Kilgore College offering tuition assistance for students displaced by COVID

Eligible students will receive up to $2,500 in tuition per semester if approved.
Students in class
Students in class(KFYR)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILGORE, Texas (KSLA) - An east Texas college wants to ensure students adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic are able to get back up on their feet — with the help of a sizable grant.

Kilgore College announced its receiving $750,000 from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board for emergency aid. The goal is to help students who may have lost a job, had to leave school, finish a degree program to make them competitive in the workforce.

Eligible students will receive up to $2,500 in tuition per semester if approved.

Those interested should tap or click here and fill out an online form as soon as possible to apply.

Students must major in one of the following degrees:

  • Accounting
  • Automotive Technology
  • Business Computer Office Management
  • Computer & Information Technology
  • Criminal Justice
  • Diesel Technology
  • Emergency Medical Technology & Paramedic
  • Fire Protection
  • Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC)
  • Instrumentation & Electrical Technology
  • Nursing – ADN & LVN
  • Occupational Safety & Health
  • Process Technology
  • Radiologic Technology
  • Welding Technology

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Charles, 24, is in the Smith County Jail.
17-year-old Legacy High School student dies after Friday crash in Tyler
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Infant dies after two-vehicle crash in Canton
Tuesday morning Longview police tweeted out traffic alerts for two major crashes affecting East...
Longview police working two major crashes
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Wednesday’s Weather: Breezy today with a cold front this afternoon
Registered nurse Scott McGieson wears an N95 mask as he walks out of a patient's room in the...
White House to give away 400 million N95 masks starting next week
Through private donations and public funding from the Area Agency on Aging, the Alzheimer’s...
Scholarships available to caregivers, families who need respite care in Smith County
Scholarships available to caregivers, families who need respite care in Smith County
Scholarships available to caregivers, families who need respite care in Smith County