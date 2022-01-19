Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Jan. 6 committee obtains phone records for Eric Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle

FILE - The Jan. 6 committee has obtained phone records for Eric Trump, one of former President...
FILE - The Jan. 6 committee has obtained phone records for Eric Trump, one of former President Donald Trump's sons, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, shown here at the rally that preceded the attack on the Capitol.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has subpoenaed and obtained phone records for former President Donald Trump’s son Eric and Kimberly Guilfoyle, who’s engaged to Donald Trump Jr.

In a marked escalation of the investigation, this appears to be the first time the select committee has issued a subpoena targeting a member of the Trump family.

The phone records are part of a larger investigation into who was communicating before, during and after Jan. 6.

Eric Trump and Guilfoyle both spoke at the Jan. 6 rally on the Ellipse that preceded the attack on the Capitol.

The committee has already subpoenaed phone records for more than 100 people in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday night crash leaves teen hospitalized, Tyler man arrested
Jason Charles, 24, is in the Smith County Jail.
17-year-old Legacy High School student dies after Friday crash in Tyler
1600 block of Highway 271
Man ransacks stranger’s Gladewater home while in ‘chemically-induced delirium’
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Adrian Grissom, 30, of Longview
One dead, suspect arrested following Longview apartment shooting

Latest News

he law also requires and clearly defines adequate shelter and drinkable water. “Three sides and...
Smith County Animal Control sees increase in calls as new dog restraint law takes effect
SFA Campus Testing
SFA Campus Testing
TISD Grant Patrol
Caldwell Arts Academy receives multiple grants from Tyler ISD Foundation
A Dreamliner 787-10 arriving from Los Angeles pulls up to a gate at Newark Liberty...
AT&T, Verizon pause some new 5G after airlines raise alarm
Major airlines are warning 5G cell service may trigger a "devastating impact" to air travel.
5G fears: Airlines warn of "devastating impact"