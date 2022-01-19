Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Huntington’s Emma Tatum ready to lead Devilettes in tough district

webxtra - Huntington's Emma Tatum
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, Texas (KTRE) - The Huntington Devilettes softball team is getting ready for the 2022 season and will have a lot of production from senior Emma Tatum.

KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames spoke to Tatum in this Webxtra.

Tatum has been a big part of the team since her freshman year and will be heading off to join the University of Kansas next year. Huntington will be competing for a district title against Central and last year’s regional champion, Diboll.

