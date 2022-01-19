Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Free at-home COVID-19 tests available as East Texas cases rise

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - COVIDtests.org is up and running. Supplies will be limited to four tests per household from the government.

This comes as NET Health’s Director of Public Health Emergency Preparedness Russel Hopkins said COVID-19 cases are rising.

“Incredible increases in the case positivity and the number of cases. Luckily, we have not seen the commiserate rise in hospitalized patients,” Hopkins said.

With cases rising, at-home testing supply is limited.

“The antigen quick test that you could do at home ran into short supply. Short. Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, all those places just didn’t have them,” Hopkins said.

Now, the 500 million at-home tests aim to slow the spread of the virus by being able to monitor your health status. “People who are willing to test are generally going to be willing to act upon a positive test by not doing anything, staying at home,” Hopkins said.

These orders will ship within 7 to 12 days of ordering.

President Joe Biden recently announced he will purchase an additional 500 million at-home tests for distribution.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

