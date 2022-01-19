Evening Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Mark Scirto
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... The cold front continues to move through East Texas at this time. Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected, mainly south of the cold front as is passes through. There is a Slight Risk for strong/severe thunderstorms generally south of the Trinity/Houston County line to near Carthage. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the SE sections of East Texas until 7 PM which is, for the most part, within the Slight Risk Area. We will continue to monitor storm development through this evening, so please stay with us. Strong Gusty Winds appear to be the greatest threat; however, some pockets of large hail may occur as well as the air aloft is quite cold and will be conducive to hail development. An isolated tornado is not out of the question, but the risk remains very low. Late this evening, the rain will likely end, and the cold air will continue to spill into our area dropping lows on Thursday morning into the lower 30s. The sun returns Friday and will be with us through early next week. Very cold temps are expected through Sunday morning, then we warm up a bit. Another front on Thursday may bring a few more showers/thundershowers to ETX.

