Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Elderly Dallas area man goes missing; Texas DPS issues statewide Silver Alert

He might be driving a maroon 2017 Ford Fusion with Texas license plate JNZ1735
A Silver Alert has been issued for George Garlington, 82, of Mesquite, Texas. He stands 5′8″...
A Silver Alert has been issued for George Garlington, 82, of Mesquite, Texas. He stands 5′8″ tall, weighs 180 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes. Call Mesquite police at (972) 754-1708 with any information.(Source: Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESQUITE, Texas (KSLA) — Texas has issued a statewide Silver Alert for an elderly Dallas area man who has gone missing.

George Garlington, 82, stands 5′8″ tall, weighs 180 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes, according to the alert the Texas Department of Public Safety circulated after 10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18.

He might be driving a maroon 2017 Ford Fusion with Texas license plate JNZ1735.

Garlington last was seen at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Pioneer Road in Mesquite, Texas. That’s about 180 miles west of Shreveport, La.

Authorities urge anyone who sees him or knows where his is to call the Mesquite Police Department at (972) 754-1708.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Charles, 24, is in the Smith County Jail.
17-year-old Legacy High School student dies after Friday crash in Tyler
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Infant dies after two-vehicle crash in Canton
Tuesday morning Longview police tweeted out traffic alerts for two major crashes affecting East...
Longview police working two major crashes
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

Through private donations and public funding from the Area Agency on Aging, the Alzheimer’s...
Scholarships available to caregivers, families who need respite care in Smith County
Scholarships available to caregivers, families who need respite care in Smith County
Scholarships available to caregivers, families who need respite care in Smith County
They worked with more than 60 uninsured families that suffered significant damage or total loss...
Hand Up Network completes final project in Panola County following March tornadoes
Hand Up Network completes final project in Panola County following March tornadoes
Hand Up Network completes final project in Panola County following March tornadoes
he law also requires and clearly defines adequate shelter and drinkable water. “Three sides and...
Smith County Animal Control sees increase in calls as new dog restraint law takes effect