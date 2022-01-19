Driver dies from injuries following Hopkins County rollover crash

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS reports a man died from his injuries following a rollover crash Tuesday.

Investigators report David Rivers, 35, of Pickton was traveling northbound on FM 3019 in a 2005 Chevrolet C1500. Rivers was attempting to pass another vehicle and lost control, according to DPS. His vehicle rolled over multiple times and he was ejected.

The crash occurred about seven miles north of Winnsboro at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The crash remains under investigation.

