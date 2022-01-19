Charges upgraded against Tyler man accused in fatal crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In the wake of a 17-year-crash victim’s death, the driver accused of causing the wreck on South Broadway Avenue has now been charged with intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle.

Jason Charles, 24, of Tyler, is still being held in the Smith County Jail on charges of intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle and intoxicated assault causes brain injury or vegetative state. His collective bond amount has been set at $650,000.

Lillian Thornburgh, of Tyler, died at a Tyler hospital after she sustained serious injuries in a wreck on South Broadway Avenue Friday.

According to the Tyler Police Department, at approximately 10:50 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, Tyler police responded to the 2800 block of S. Broadway Ave. following the report of a two-vehicle traffic crash.

Police said a black Chevy Silverado, driven by Jason Charles, 24, of Tyler, hit the rear of a white Dodge Ram driven by Thornburgh. Both vehicles were traveling northbound. This caused the white Dodge Ram to roll and strike a tree.

Police said Thornburgh was taken by ambulance to UT Health by EMS where, on Sunday, Jan. 16, she died from her injuries.

Charles was also taken to UT Health. He was later arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail.

