Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

ABC Political Director Rick Klein discusses the president’s approval rating and more

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - ABC News Political Director Rick Klein joined East Texas Now to share the latest news from Washington.

Klein discussed President Biden’s approval rating on his 365th day in office. He also discussed developments in with the Jan. 6 committee issuing subpoenas to former Pres. Trump’s legal team and current voting legislation.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Charles, 24, is in the Smith County Jail.
17-year-old Legacy High School student dies after Friday crash in Tyler
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Infant dies after two-vehicle crash in Canton
Hayden Malone (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
UPDATE: Second victim, 5-month-old boy, dies after Gregg County wreck involving alleged drunk driver
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

Greta Van Susteren, Gray News Media’s chief national political analyst, chatted with East Texas...
East Texas Now: Greta Van Susteren discusses top Biden’s press conference, midterm elections
Greta Van Susteren, Gray News Media’s chief national political analyst, chatted with East Texas...
ETN: Greta Susteren interview
WebXtra: Follow these steps to get free at-home COVID-19 tests
Avante “King Tado” Nicholson, 20, of Lufkin, was arrested last night following a traffic stop...
Last ‘JaccBoyWorld’ affiliate taken into custody during Lufkin traffic stop
WebXtra: Follow these steps to get free at-home COVID-19 tests
WebXtra: Follow these steps to get free at-home COVID-19 tests