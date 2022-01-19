ABC Political Director Rick Klein discusses the president’s approval rating and more
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - ABC News Political Director Rick Klein joined East Texas Now to share the latest news from Washington.
Klein discussed President Biden’s approval rating on his 365th day in office. He also discussed developments in with the Jan. 6 committee issuing subpoenas to former Pres. Trump’s legal team and current voting legislation.
