Diboll police find 17-year-old dead from gunshot wound

(Gray News)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Diboll police said a 17-year-old is dead after a shooting Tuesday night.

According to police, they received a 911-call regarding shots fired in the 1000 block of Cypress at approximately 9:35 p.m. Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the scene and located a 17-year-old resident of Diboll, in a vehicle in the wood line with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives arrived and began to gather information and process the scene. Detectives have begun to follow up on leads and interview potential witnesses. If you have, any information that could help in this case call Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS (8477) and/or call the Diboll Police Department at 936-829-5586 and ask for Detectives Fulcher and/or Estrada.

Driver dies from injuries following Hopkins County rollover crash