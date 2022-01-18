‘Women With a Voice’ to celebrate 6 East Texas honorees

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Women in Tyler have announce the 2022 honorees for the “Women With a Voice” awards.

The group will celebrate Women’s History Month on March 17 as they focus on East Texas women who serve others in the community in a unique and important way.

Honorees for 2022 are:

Callynth Finney

Dr. Karen Jones

LaRhonda Hamilton

LaToyia Jordan

Nancy Rangel

Also, receiving the 2022 Judith K. Guthrie Legacy of Service award will be Shannon Dacus.

If you would like to attend this special event, it will be held on March 17 at the Rose Garden Center in Tyler. Tickets are $30 per person. Doors will open at 11 a.m., the buffet will open at 11:30 a.m. and the program will begin at noon.

For more information, visit womenintyler.com or email Terri D. Sumpter at womenintyler@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.