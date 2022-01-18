Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Winter salad with homemade dressing by Mama Steph

A delicious salad for the winter months when fresh fruits aren't as tasty.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Sometimes a good salad is all that will satisfy some of us; we just crave something green. But it doesn’t have to be just lettuce and tomatoes, and it certainly doesn’t have to be boring. Here’s a salad idea that you might like, plus the dressing, too. Modify it to your own tastes, using it as a springboard to create your own delicious winter salad.

Winter salad with homemade dressing

1 five-ounce bag of mixed salad greens

1 cup canned chickpeas, drained

2/3 cup walnut pieces

1 cup canned tiny mandarin orange slices, drained

1/2 cup blue cheese or gorgonzola cheese (or for a milder flavor, fresh mozzarella cheese pearls)

1 cup chopped English cucumber (if using a regular cucumber, peel it first)

1 cup chopped rotisserie chicken breast (or whatever cooked chicken you have on hand)

2/3 cup minced red onion

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

Salad directions:

In a small bowl, pour the 1/4 cup red wine vinegar over the minced red onion. Allow to pickle in the bowl for 15 minutes or more, then drain.

Next, put salad greens in a large bowl. Add the rest of the ingredients, including the pickled and drained onion. Toss.

Dressing

Ingredients:

1/2 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons good mayonnaise, like Duke’s

2 tablespoons Dijon or other spicy mustard (I jused Inglehoffer sweet-hot mustard)

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 cloves minced garlic

salt and pepper, to taste

Whisk the ingredients together until smooth and creamy. If you want to, you can add herbs, like parsley or oregano.

The dressing will keep up to two weeks in the fridge, tightly covered.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

