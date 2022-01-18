17-year-old dies after Friday crash in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler 17-year-old has died after a crash on South Broadway Avenue Friday.

According to the Tyler Police Department, at approximately 11:50 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, Tyler Police responded to the 2800 block of S. Broadway Ave on report of a two vehicle traffic crash.

A black Chevy Silverado driven by Jason Charles, 24, of Tyler, hit the rear of a white Dodge Ram driven by Lillian Thornburgh, 17, of Tyler. Both vehicles were traveling northbound. This caused the white Dodge Ram to roll and strike a tree.

Police said Lillian Thornburgh was transported to UT Health by EMS where on Sunday, Jan. 16, she died.

Jason Charles was also transported to UT Health by EMS and was then arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail for Intoxicated Assault.

Tyler Police detectives and accident investigators are working the case. Charges of Intoxicated Manslaughter are now pending due to the death of the victim.

