Too close for comfort: ‘Jacks, Ladyjacks battle tough Lamar squads

SFA basketball vs Lamar(KTRE Sports)
SFA basketball vs Lamar(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Both the SFA men’s and women’s basketball teams picked up wins Monday night over Lamar in games that were too close for comfort.

The men won 86-79 to push their record to 11-6 overall and 3-2 in WAC play. The team was led by Latrell Jossell who had 23 points. Calvin Solomon, Gavin Kensmil and David Kachelreis also finished in double figures.

The ‘Jacks trailed by as many as 12 points in the first half and went into the break down 43-37. Lamar dropped to 2-15 and still has yet to beat a DI opponent this year.

In Beaumont, a surge by the Ladyjacks in the fourth quarter led the team to a 65-53 win, despite losing at the break. Stephanie Visscher tallied 19 points, followed by Zya Nugent with 18 points. The Ladyjacks are on a six game winning streak with the win and sit at the top of the WAC standings.

Both squads will play Grand Canyon on Thursday with the men hosting the Lopes while the women will travel to Pheonix.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

