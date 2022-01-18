Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Three East Texas athletes land on DCTF Whataburger Super Team

Gilmer QB Brandon tennison
Gilmer QB Brandon tennison(KLTV)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Three East Texas student athletes found their names on the state-wide Whataburger Super Team put out by Dave Cambell’s Texas Football.

On the offensive side of the ball, Gilmer quarterback Brandon Tennison brought in the honor. Tennison and the Gilmer Buckeyes went 14-2, making it all the way to the 4A DII state championship game.

On the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Kip Lewis from Carthage made the list. Lewis was considered one of the top recruits in the state on the defensive side of the ball and is at the University of Oklahoma getting a jump on the college scene.

New Diana kicker Osvaldo Gomez made the list in the fan’s choice category.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday night crash leaves teen hospitalized, Tyler man arrested
1600 block of Highway 271
Man ransacks stranger’s Gladewater home while in ‘chemically-induced delirium’
Adrian Grissom, 30, of Longview
One dead, suspect arrested following Longview apartment shooting
Jason Charles, 24, is in the Smith County Jail.
17-year-old Legacy High School student dies after Friday crash in Tyler
Charles Leffel (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
Police: Victim suffered scratches after he struggled with Longview man accused of pulling knife

Latest News

Tatum Eagles
Waskom’s Whitney Keeling leaving to take over Tatum AD/ head football coach position
Owen McCown
Owen McCown officially signs with Colorado
Darrell Barbay
Darrell Barbay leaving Jasper to take over in Mansfield, La
Tim Russell named Grace Tyler’s new head football coach
Tim Russell named Grace Tyler’s new head football coach