Texas DPS increases reward to $6,000 in 1977 Winkler County Cold Case

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) -The Texas Department of Public Safety has increased the reward to $6,000 for information in the 1977 slaying of 73-year-old S.A. “Champ” Weaver, then the Precinct 4 Constable of Winkler County.

The reward is offered for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible if the tip is received before the next featured cold case is announced. A $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest is routinely offered on all cases on the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website.

Around 1 a.m. Jan. 4, 1977, Weaver’s 1971 Monte Carlo was found on the north shoulder of Highway 302, four miles west of Kermit. The engine was running, and the headlights were on. Weaver had been robbed of cash and shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Weaver was last seen earlier in the evening at the local lounge he owned, the Elbow Room. Weaver also owned a water works pumping station. At the time of his death he was married with children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The Texas Rangers are assisting the Winkler County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation and are the primary investigative agency. Anyone with details regarding the homicide is asked to come forward with information.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

All tips are anonymous. Individuals can also submit information through the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website or by phone to the Missing Persons Hotline at 1-800-346-3243.

