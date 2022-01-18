Single-vehicle crash kills man near Longview

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man was killed after rolling his vehicle on Sunday.

According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Kurt Nash, 40, of Longview, was was traveling south in the inside lane of Loop 281. However, Nash apparently failed to drive in a single lane as he veered to the left, entered a side skid, traveled into the center median, and rolled. Nash was then ejected from his vehicle when he sustained fatal injuries.

Nash was pronounced dead at the scene.

