Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

By Mark Scirto
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Clear to Mostly Clear Skies tonight with light wind, cool temperatures. On Tuesday, the southerly winds pick up and the temperatures rise into the lower to middle 70s by midafternoon. On Wednesday, we are expecting another cold front to pass through East Texas during the day bringing in a few showers for the northern sections of East Texas and even a few isolated thunderstorms to the southern sections, or Deep East Texas. There is a Marginal Risk (5%) for isolated thunderstorms over Deep East Texas Wednesday afternoon with the passage of this cold front, according to the Storm Predication Center. Once the cooler/colder air arrives, it will stay with us for severe days this time. Well Below Normal Temperatures are expected Thursday through Monday of next week. Lows generally in the middle to upper 20s and highs in the 47s Thu-Sat and then into the middle 50s Sun-Mon. Looks like the winter-feel will be with us for several days...rather than just 1 or 2 days this go round. Have a great Monday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darla McCurry (Source: Ore City Facebook page)
DWI suspect who claimed she had COVID-19 allegedly coughed in Upshur County jailer’s face
Hayden Malone (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
2-year-old boy dies after 2-vehicle wreck on SH 149 in Gregg County; 1 driver arrested
Charles Leffel (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
Police: Victim suffered scratches after he struggled with Longview man accused of pulling knife
Friday night crash leaves teen hospitalized, Tyler man arrested
Adrian Grissom, 30, of Longview
One dead, suspect arrested following Longview apartment shooting

Latest News

Warm and Windy on Tue. Cold front Wed. brings some rain/few storms (s) and much cooler air.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Another Cold Front on Wednesday could bring a few isolated storms over Southern Areas of ETX.
Evening Weather at your Fingertips
Another Cold Front on Wednesday could bring a few isolated storms over Southern Areas of ETX.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
https://www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/products/predictions/30day/
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips