Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Oil prices climb to highest levels since 2014

The national average for a gallon of gasoline is $3.31, according to AAA.
The national average for a gallon of gasoline is $3.31, according to AAA.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The cost of filling up will likely keep going up.

Crude oil prices in the U.S. rose 1.9% Tuesday, finishing at over $85 per barrel.

Oil prices have not reached those ranges since October 2014.

And some Wall Street watchers say the energy rally has just started.

Gas prices, which lag oil prices, have been on the rise recently, and analysts are expecting that trend to continue.

The national average for a gallon of gasoline is $3.31, according to AAA.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday night crash leaves teen hospitalized, Tyler man arrested
1600 block of Highway 271
Man ransacks stranger’s Gladewater home while in ‘chemically-induced delirium’
Adrian Grissom, 30, of Longview
One dead, suspect arrested following Longview apartment shooting
Jason Charles, 24, is in the Smith County Jail.
17-year-old Legacy High School student dies after Friday crash in Tyler
Charles Leffel (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
Police: Victim suffered scratches after he struggled with Longview man accused of pulling knife

Latest News

Raven Tolbert and Mercedes Gibson
Two mothers, best friends shot and killed in front of their children in Ga.
FILE - Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani reacts during a talk radio show at the WABC...
Rudy Giuliani among Trump allies subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel
FILE - A decorative Grammy award is seen before the start of the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at...
Grammy Awards move ceremony to Las Vegas site in early April
The USDA expects Florida to produce nearly 45 million boxes of oranges in 2022.
Orange juice prices continue to surge amid shortage
Jason Charles, 24, is in the Smith County Jail.
17-year-old Legacy High School student dies after Friday crash in Tyler