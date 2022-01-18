Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
No march, but Martin Luther King, Jr. still honored in Longview

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Although they didn’t march this year due to the surge in COVID-19, the Martin Luther King, Jr. remembrance service did go on today in Longview.

Every year a service is held at the Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church to honor Dr. King. This year the service was invitation only, but it was streamed on Facebook. Ladarian Brown, President of the Ministerial Alliance, says not holding a march doesn’t lessen King’s impact.

“People still understand the significance of the work of Dr. King and the life and the legacy in which he lived. So because of that I don’t think it would ever lose its impact, because although he’s no longer with us, the work that he did is still in action,” Brown said.

The service is held at Mount Olive since it’s on Martin Luther King Boulevard, about a half mile from the Broughton Recreation Center where people gather to take part in the march.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

