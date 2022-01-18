Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches County COVID-19 testing sites see uptick in testing numbers

By Donna McCollum
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Individuals choosing to be tested for COVID-19 are definitely picking up in number in Nacogdoches. As the Omicron variant spreads, Tuesday SFA set up a second testing site on the south end of campus. It’s available for students, faculty and staff from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.

At the end of the week, medical staff will decide if demand warrants the location to remain open. The rapid test results come in approximately 15 minutes. Testing at the SFA clinic on the north end of campus will remain open as usual.

Likewise, testing numbers have increased at the Embry Health mobile unit on North Street in the CVS parking lot. The free service arranged by the city and county is open from 9 a.m. to 4:50 p.m. Monday thru Friday.

KTREs Donna McCollum spoke with testers and recipients about the importance of testing.

