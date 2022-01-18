Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s another chilly start, but temperatures will warm up quickly today thanks to breezy south winds.  Expect afternoon highs to reach the lower 70s with south winds gusting to 15 and 20 mph.  Clouds increase tonight ahead of a cold front that arrives tomorrow.  A few showers and thunderstorms are possible tomorrow afternoon, especially in Deep East Texas.  Temperatures tomorrow will warm to near 70 degrees ahead of the front, but then drop quickly once the front moves through.  Mostly cloudy on Thursday with a very slight chance for a light rain/sleet mix in far Deep East Texas.  No accumulations and no travel problems are expected.  Temperatures stay quite chilly, but sunshine returns for the end of the work week.

