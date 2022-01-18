Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview police working two major crashes

Crashes snarling traffic on and near Loop 281
Tuesday morning Longview police tweeted out traffic alerts for two major crashes affecting East Loop 281.
By Nahum Lopez
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police tweeted out traffic alerts Tuesday morning for two major crashes affecting East Loop 281.

According to the alert, police are working two major wrecks in two different locations. At the first accident scene, officials are diverting all westbound traffic at East Loop 281 near Alpine underneath the bridge.

The second accident is in the 3700 block of East Marshall near East Loop 281, according to police.

Police are asking people to please avoid these areas.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

