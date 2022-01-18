Longview police working two major crashes

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police tweeted out traffic alerts Tuesday morning for two major crashes affecting East Loop 281.

According to the alert, police are working two major wrecks in two different locations. At the first accident scene, officials are diverting all westbound traffic at East Loop 281 near Alpine underneath the bridge.

Traffic Alert: Longview Police are working two major accidents this morning. All westbound traffic is being deverted at E. Loop 281 near Alpine underneath the bridge. The second accident is in the 3700 block of E Marshall near E Loop 281. Please try to avoid these areas. pic.twitter.com/vkWbZab6zJ — Longview Police (@LongviewPolice) January 18, 2022

The second accident is in the 3700 block of East Marshall near East Loop 281, according to police.

Police are asking people to please avoid these areas.

