Lindale gas leak diverts traffic

A gas leak has diverted traffic in Lindale. (KLTV)

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Lindale police are advising drivers that a gas leak will adversely affect traffic for an unknown amount of time.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of Perryman Road and Wood Springs Road as first responders are on-scene.

Lindale Police Department will provide updates as repairs are made and traffic is restored.

Authorities say that there is no immediate danger due to the leak and no evacuations will be made.

Construction workers hit a high pressure gas line. One valve has been shut down, however crews are digging further down to stop the flow of gas.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.