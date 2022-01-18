Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lindale gas leak diverts traffic

Source: Gray News Media(Gray news Media)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
A gas leak has diverted traffic in Lindale.
A gas leak has diverted traffic in Lindale.(KLTV)

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Lindale police are advising drivers that a gas leak will adversely affect traffic for an unknown amount of time.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of Perryman Road and Wood Springs Road as first responders are on-scene.

Lindale Police Department will provide updates as repairs are made and traffic is restored.

Authorities say that there is no immediate danger due to the leak and no evacuations will be made.

Construction workers hit a high pressure gas line. One valve has been shut down, however crews are digging further down to stop the flow of gas.

