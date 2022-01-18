Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Infant dies after two-vehicle crash in Canton

(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - An infant was killed and a toddler seriously injured in a crash involving a semi-truck on Wednesday.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Wednesday, Jan. 12 inside the Canton city limits a semi-truck towing a trailer was traveling westbound on Interstate 20 in the outside traffic lane behind a Ford Escape. The report states that for unknown reasons the driver of the semi-truck failed to slow and struck the rear of the Ford Escape.

The adult passengers of the Escape were not seriously injured. However, the one-year-old and two-year-old children in the vehicle were transported to Cook Children’s Hospital in Dallas. The children were noted as being in serious condition. However, the one-year-old was pronounced dead two days later on Jan. 14.

