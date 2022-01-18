Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly Sunny, Warm, and Windy for the rest of our Tuesday. Increasing Clouds overnight tonight with winds settling just a bit. A strong cold front is expected to pass through East Texas during the day on Wednesday. Scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms are possible as the system moves through. The best chance for isolated thunderstorms remains over the southern half of East Texas, generally south of HWY 79 and should be limited to the middle to late afternoon/evening hours. There is a Marginal Risk, or 5% chance for significant severe storms in this area with gusts winds expected to be the main threat, but other severe weather impacts are possible, but the chances are very low at this time. Very gusty South and Southwesterly winds will continue through tonight before shifting out of the NW behind the front. Much cooler air settles into East Texas for several days...at least through the upcoming weekend. Lows dropping into the 20s each morning starting on Friday. A slow warming trend begins during the afternoon hours on Sunday as highs recover into the middle 50s. Highs should stay in the 40s from Thursday through Saturday. Get out the winter coats...you will likely need them. Another cold front is possible next Tuesday, and it may allow for a few showers on Monday and Tuesday of next week. Lows warming into the 30s and highs in the upper 50s both Monday and Tuesday.

